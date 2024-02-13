156,464 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,869 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,659. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

