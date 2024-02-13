SWS Partners Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 788,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,288 shares of company stock worth $5,417,833. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

