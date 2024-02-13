Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.