Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 53,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

