ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $12.67 on Tuesday, hitting $774.68. 744,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

