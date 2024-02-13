SWS Partners Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,453. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

