SWS Partners Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,317,000 after purchasing an additional 414,110 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

