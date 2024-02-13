SWS Partners Acquires 2,882 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 181,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,621. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

