SWS Partners Purchases 8,482 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 5,756,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,760,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

