SWS Partners Purchases 8,846 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 2,050.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 1,546,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,985. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

