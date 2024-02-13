SWS Partners Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 550,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

