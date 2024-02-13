Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

NYSE:ETN traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.96. The stock had a trading volume of 815,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,097. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $278.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

