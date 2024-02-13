SWS Partners Sells 1,178 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 1,512,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

