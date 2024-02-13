Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 2,183,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,071,612. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

