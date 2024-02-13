Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded down $11.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 2,633,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,528. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.