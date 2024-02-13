Watchman Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 142,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FBND stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 289,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,783. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

