Lee Financial Co Buys 2,662 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. 859,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,442. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

