Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, reaching $497.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,291. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.02 and a 200-day moving average of $455.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

