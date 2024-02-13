Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 270,087 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270,087 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $63,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.37. 544,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.