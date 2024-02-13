Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $746,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

