Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.86. The company had a trading volume of 482,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.63. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

