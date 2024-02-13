Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $16.75 on Tuesday, reaching $640.24. The stock had a trading volume of 489,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.41 and a 200 day moving average of $557.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $662.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

