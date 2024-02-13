Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,627,230. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

