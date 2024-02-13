Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $147.20 million and $13.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.46 or 0.05385962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,660,550 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

