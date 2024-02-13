1ST Source Bank Sells 2,836 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 128,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

