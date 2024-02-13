Gould Capital LLC Acquires 8,156 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 128,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

USB traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. 2,106,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

