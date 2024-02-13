USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 552,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,062.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 322,836 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB remained flat at $46.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 380,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

