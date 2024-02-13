Rhumbline Advisers Has $621.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Home Depot worth $621,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average is $324.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.