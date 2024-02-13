Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $229,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.05. 3,819,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $188.21. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

