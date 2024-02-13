Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

