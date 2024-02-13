Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,517 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 206,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.48. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

