Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $37.73 on Tuesday, reaching $3,752.50. 53,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,504.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,210.71. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

