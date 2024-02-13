USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $224.14. 34,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,885. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

