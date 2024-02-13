Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.55. Kenon shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,357 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kenon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEN

Kenon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.