Foundry Partners LLC Sells 188,914 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188,914 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

