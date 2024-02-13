Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Trimmed by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

