Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

