BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,713 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

