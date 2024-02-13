SWS Partners Buys 9,796 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Ambarella makes up approximately 1.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Ambarella worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

