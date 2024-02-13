Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is SWS Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

