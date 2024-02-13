Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $478.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

