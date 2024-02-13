Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.91

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.91 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 545733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

