Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 1,234,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

