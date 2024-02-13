Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,762 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

WMB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 3,270,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,646. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

