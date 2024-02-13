Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 631 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 180,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HESM

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.