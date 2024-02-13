Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4 %

Mplx stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 479,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,925. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

