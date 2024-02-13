Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,572 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $515,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWQ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 130,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

