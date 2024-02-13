Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

