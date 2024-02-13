Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

KLAC stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.54. 446,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,407. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.