Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

THD traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,285. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

